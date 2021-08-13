Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KBX. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.25 ($121.47).

KBX stock opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

