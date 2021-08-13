KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 8,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 579,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

