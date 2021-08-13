Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 38,264 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53.

KOD stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.90. 243,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

