Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

KTB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 451,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,842. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.76. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $69.16.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

