Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. Koppers has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

