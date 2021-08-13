KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSRYY. Mizuho raised KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

KSRYY stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. 11,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,377. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.