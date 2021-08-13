Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $116.57 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

