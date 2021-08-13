Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $510.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.00.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

