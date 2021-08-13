Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $125.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.21.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,383 shares of company stock worth $14,678,730. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

