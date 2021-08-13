Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -5.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.91. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,253.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

KRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kronos Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

