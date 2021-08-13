L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.800-$12.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.10 billion-$18.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.74 billion.

LHX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.44. 1,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $233.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.77.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

