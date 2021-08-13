Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $300.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $304.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after buying an additional 155,637 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,444,000 after purchasing an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.