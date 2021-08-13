Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

LRCX opened at $583.51 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

