Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Position Trimmed by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.61% of Landstar System worth $37,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Landstar System by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

Landstar System stock opened at $161.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.92 and a 1-year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

