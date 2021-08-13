LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.71 ($80.84).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €60.44 ($71.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.00. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

