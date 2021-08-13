Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Shares Down 12.4%

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO)’s stock price was down 12.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$18.35 and last traded at C$18.35. Approximately 139,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 124,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.95.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 133.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.40.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total transaction of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50.
About Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)
Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.
