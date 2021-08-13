Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Shares Down 12.4%

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO)’s stock price was down 12.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$18.35 and last traded at C$18.35. Approximately 139,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 124,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 133.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.40.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$50.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 1.8973829 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total transaction of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50.

About Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

