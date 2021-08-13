Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LRMR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.34. 141,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,823. The firm has a market cap of $205.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 685,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRMR. JMP Securities cut their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.