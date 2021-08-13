Lattice Token Price Hits $1.38 on Exchanges (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lattice Token has a market cap of $39.45 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00141371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00151464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,576.78 or 0.99914257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.49 or 0.00853660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

