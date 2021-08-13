Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$32.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.40.

TSE:H opened at C$31.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$26.38 and a 1-year high of C$31.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.2663 dividend. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

