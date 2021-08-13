Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) Short Interest Down 86.3% in July

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LPHM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,094. Lee Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

About Lee Pharmaceuticals

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures personal care and cosmetic products. The company specializes in personal care products, such as lip balm for chapped lips, nasal spray, nail care products, depilatories, and quit smoking items. Its products category includes aloe vera products, antacids, baby care, cosmetics and douche, cough and cold products, depilatories and waxes, laxatives, lip balm products, men's personal care, oral care, pain relievers, personal care, skin care, tobacco accessories, topical ointments/creams, and vitamins and nutritional items.

