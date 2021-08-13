LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEG. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €138.55 ($163.00).

Shares of LEG opened at €136.55 ($160.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €126.72. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

