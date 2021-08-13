Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Lennar by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $107.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

