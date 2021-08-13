Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $318,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after acquiring an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 208,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period.

DSI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,628. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $86.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.60.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

