Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $447.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

