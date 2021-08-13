LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 97,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,866,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.84. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.