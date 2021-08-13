Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.24

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 9683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,127 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $120,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,891,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 220,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

