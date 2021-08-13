Liberum Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 39.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 411 ($5.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 402.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a one year high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.