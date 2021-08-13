Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.690-$4.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.280 EPS.

LSI stock opened at $120.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.03.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.81.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.