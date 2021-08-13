Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $133.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

LSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.81.

LSI opened at $120.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,961,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,050,000 after buying an additional 75,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 51.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Life Storage by 53.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

