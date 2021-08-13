LikeCoin Hits One Day Volume of $48,543.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $19.01 million and $48,543.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,049,925,189 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,464,690 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

