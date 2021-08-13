Lincoln Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,478.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,953,796.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

