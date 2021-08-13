Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.66. 277,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,974. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 129,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

