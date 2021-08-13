Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. Liquidity Services posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

LQDT stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.23 million, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.10.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,271 over the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

