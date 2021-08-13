Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 61,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,937,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,342,000 after buying an additional 41,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.12. 116,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $148.59 and a 12 month high of $205.12.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.