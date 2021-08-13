Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 184,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. 7,702,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,020,478. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

