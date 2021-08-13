Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,463,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.93. The stock had a trading volume of 39,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,328. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $116.07 and a 1 year high of $194.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.20.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

