Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 1,222,290 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222,290 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 11.9% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,831,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

