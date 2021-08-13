Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 38,736 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,736 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 0.7% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.33. 178,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,628. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $86.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.60.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

