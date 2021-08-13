Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 5,608 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,216,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,619,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.