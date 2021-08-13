Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,599,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,264. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

