Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 311,763 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LYV. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

