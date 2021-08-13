LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-2.020-$-1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$471 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.33 million.LivePerson also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.550-$-0.490 EPS.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.54.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.