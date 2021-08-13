Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,400 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 229,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

