Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 105.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $209.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.47.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

