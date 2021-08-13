Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 218,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $346.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.54. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.37 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.