Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Xylem were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Xylem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after buying an additional 449,886 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Xylem by 43.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 661,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,226,000 after buying an additional 200,838 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,506,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.40 and a 52-week high of $131.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.