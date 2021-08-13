Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 126,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $40.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.