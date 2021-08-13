Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 4,200 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Corteva were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Corteva by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 279,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE CTVA opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

