Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 154 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.04 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $192.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

