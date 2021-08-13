Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

